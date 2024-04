Chance the Rapper Says His Birthday Wish is for Young Thug to be Done with ‘Circus of a Trial’

Chance the Rapper had one wish for his 31st birthday: Free Young Thug. Hitting Instagram, Chance shared a message.

“For my birthday I just wish my brother was home with his family,” Chance posted on Instagram. “This circus of a trial has had him in custody for over a year and with all the legal errors, jury misconduct, and conflicts of interest by the state, he deserves to at the very least fight this from home.”