In a surprise appearance at a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Atlanta’s Vine City last week, former President Donald Trump found himself at the center of controversy once again after a young Black woman embraced him in what appeared to be a spontaneous show of support. However, new revelations suggest that the encounter may have been more orchestrated than it initially seemed.

According to reports from Fox 5, the embrace was orchestrated by conservative activist Michaelah Montgomery, founder of Conserve the Culture, a group that recruits and educates college students and young alumni at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) about conservative ideas. Montgomery, a former Georgia Republican Party staffer, allegedly coordinated the event after being notified of Trump’s visit to the area.

“Everybody got together at around 9:30 in the morning and walked on over to the Chick-fil-A, and then we sat there and waited until the president showed up,” Montgomery revealed. She expressed frustration at the media’s portrayal of the event, emphasizing that it was not a spontaneous encounter but a planned gathering.

Montgomery’s admission has sparked outrage and skepticism, with many questioning the authenticity of the moment captured in viral videos.

Meanwhile, Angela Stanton, a staunch supporter of Trump and founder of “Auntie Angie’s House,” a non-profit support center for expectant mothers in Vine City, expressed disappointment after failing to secure a visit or position in the Trump campaign. Stanton, who campaigned vigorously for Trump for many years, faced the ultimatum of keeping “Auntie Angie’s” doors open or accepting a paid consulting position with Bobby Kennedy’s campaign. Ultimately, she chose the latter, feeling insulted by the lack of acknowledgment from the Trump camp.

Watch her video below.