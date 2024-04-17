NBA Youngboy has once again been arrested. According to reports, Youngboy has been arrested by the Cache Country Sheriff’s Office.

Youngboy, born Kentrell Gaulden, was booked Tuesday night and arrested while serving house arrest. According to WBRZ, Youngboy was arrested for for patterns of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

This story is will be updated as more information becomes available.

