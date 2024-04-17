Drake has a lot of beef on his plate at the moment. Currently, it looks like Pusha T isn’t ready to reignite their issues.

Ice of The Joe Budden Podcast revealed he spoke to King Push as the rap world engaged in war over the weekend. According to Ice, taking shots at Drake is the furthest thing from Pusha’s mind.

“I talked to Push about two hours Saturday, just laughing, just laughing,” he said. “He ain’t thinking about this shit, bruh. He’s laughing. he got his already.”

