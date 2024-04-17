In a stunning turn of events, the Sacramento Kings avenged last year’s playoff defeat by eliminating the Golden State Warriors with a commanding 118-94 victory in the SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament. Led by Keegan Murray’s explosive performance, the Kings showcased their dominance on both ends of the court, flipping the script from their previous postseason encounter.

Murray, who ignited the Kings’ offense with a game-high 32 points and eight three-pointers, set the tone early in the game. Supported by strong contributions from De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, who combined for 40 points, the Kings’ starting lineup proved too much for the Warriors to handle.

Despite a valiant effort from Warriors’ star Stephen Curry, who scored 22 points, the Kings’ suffocating defense limited his impact and disrupted the Warriors’ offensive rhythm throughout the game. Notably, Klay Thompson struggled, going 0 for 10 in 32 minutes of play.

In a display of depth and resilience, the Kings’ bench players, including Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandon Podziemski, stepped up with a collective 37 points, amplifying the team’s offensive output.

The Warriors now enter free agency with a roster that needs tweaking and Thompson, who is unrestricted.

The victory marks a significant milestone for the Kings, who broke their winless streak in winner-take-all games and now look ahead to their next challenge against the New Orleans Pelicans. With an opportunity to secure their first win of the season against the Pelicans, the Kings are determined to carry their momentum forward and make a statement in their upcoming matchup.

As the Kings prepare to face the Pelicans on Friday, fans eagerly anticipate another thrilling showdown between the two teams, with the Kings aiming to turn the tide and emerge victorious against their formidable opponents.