According to ESPN, the WNBA Draft on Monday night shattered records, drawing an unprecedented average of 2.45 million viewers. The event reached its peak viewership at 3.09 million, marking a historic moment for the league.

This remarkable audience turnout reflects a significant surge in interest, with viewership more than quadruple compared to the previous year’s draft, which garnered 572,000 viewers. The last record draft stood at 601,000 viewers in 2004, notably featuring UConn’s Diana Taurasi as the top pick.

Monday’s broadcast marked the highest viewership for any WNBA telecast since 2000 when NBC attracted 2.74 million viewers for a Memorial Day matchup between the New York Liberty and the now-defunct Houston Comets. The impressive numbers underscore women’s basketball’s growing popularity and appeal, signaling a bright future for the sport.

In a historic moment at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), Caitlin Clark, the two-time Naismith College Player of the Year, was chosen as the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm®. This selection marks a pivotal moment in the young athlete’s career, representing a significant milestone for both Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Clark, a standout guard from Iowa, showcased her exceptional talent throughout her collegiate career, leading her team to consecutive NCAA Division I women’s basketball championship appearances. With remarkable averages of 31.6 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.4 rebounds per game, she dominated Division I basketball, securing her place in history as the all-time leader in total points and three-pointers made.

Following Clark’s selection, the Los Angeles Sparks chose Cameron Brink of Stanford as the second overall pick. Brink, a formidable center-forward, boasts an impressive resume, including accolades such as the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the 2024 Lisa Leslie Award.

The team of analysts from CasinoenligneGuru became interested in how the popularity and activity of Caitlin Clark on social media changed after she became a national sensation, entering basketball history as the most productive player in the NCAA Division I history (both in women’s and men’s leagues) and winning the hearts of spectators by leading the Iowa Hawkeyes team during the March Madness 2024 tournament. Currently, she is in the WNBA draft and is on her way to becoming a professional in her sport and personal style.

According to calculations made, on March 30 of this year, the number of followers on Instagram @caitlinclark22 was 1,355,482, but today, after 3 weeks, this number has grown to 2,041,969! This impressive surge in popularity amounts to a new 700,000 fans and supporters!

The Chicago Sky rounded out the top three picks by selecting Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina, a towering center who played a pivotal role in her team’s national championship victory.

However, one of the standout moments of the draft came with the Chicago Sky’s selection of Angel Reese. Reese, a 6-3 forward from LSU, was instrumental in leading her team to the national title in 2023. Her dominance on the court was unparalleled, as evidenced by her NCAA-record 34 double-doubles during the championship season. Reese’s selection marks a significant addition to the Sky’s roster, adding a dynamic player with a proven track record of success.

You can see reactions below.

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark

🤝

No. 1 picks and teammates pic.twitter.com/KrQkskxyXQ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 16, 2024

"As a point guard…I'm just feeding Aliyah the ball every single game."



Caitlin Clark is excited to team up with Aliyah Boston 👏 pic.twitter.com/tcY78LaXNa — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 16, 2024

Indy showing love 💖 pic.twitter.com/jbj8kJAoRY — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 16, 2024