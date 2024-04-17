SZA and The Killers are set to headline the inaugural edition of Sudden Little Thrills Music Festival, a new two-day music festival taking place September 7-8 at Hazelwood Green in Pittsburgh, PA.

The star-studded lineup also features Melanie Martinez, Wiz Khalifa (the Pittsburgh native will be celebrating his birthday on the festival weekend), St. Vincent, Omar Apollo, Fletcher, Yung Gravy, hometown hero Girl Talk, and many more performing over two days across three stages. Fans can sign up to receive a presale passcode now exclusively at SuddenLittleThrillsFestival.com to guarantee access to the lowest possible price for 2-Day General Admission Tickets.

The presale takes place Thursday, April 18 from 10:00 am-11:00 am (ET). Prices will increase when the public on-sale begins Thursday, April 18 at 11:00 am (ET).

Sudden Little Thrills Music Festival will also put a spotlight on Pittsburgh’s local culture, including performances from Pittsburgh artists Feeble Little Horse, Corook, Fedd the God and Krunk and the Center of Life Band, as well as curated local cuisine and spirits offerings. As part of its commitment to the community, a portion of every ticket for Sudden Little Thrills will benefit nonprofit and grassroots organizations within the Hazelwood Community, providing lasting economic impact beyond the two-day event.