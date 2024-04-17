The IRS visited Tekashi 6ix9ine just two days after Tax Day. While his home likely received a visit due to past issues, the timing is impeccable.

According to TMZ, the Palm Beach Sherrif’s Ofifice pulled up on 6ix9ine in Lake Worth, Florida, to help the IRS agents who came to visit. The agents conducted a seizure, taking two of his paint-splattered cars, while reports state others were also taken.

This all went down while 6ix9ine was still reportedly in the Dominican Republic. According to his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, 6ix9ine and his team are “assessing the situation and will issue a statement at the appropriate time.”

In January, 6ix9ine’s latest mugshot has hit the Internet after he was arrested abroad.

According to TMZ, the rainbow-haired rapper was arrested for domestic violence in the Dominican Republic.

6ix9ine was arrested on Wednesday by Santo Domingo officers involving his girlfriend, Yailin la Mas Viral. 6ix9ine is accused of “physical and psychological violence.” Now, the case is being investigated by the Department of General Violence.

Vailin is the same woman who was recently accused of assaulting the rapper. 6ix9ine is putting the assault from his girlfriend to the side, revealing in a new video that he loves her “with my whole life.”

“I swear that I would give my life for this woman,” 6ix9ine. “It doesn’t matter what she says, but I love her with my whole life. She’s the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Yailin was arrested after she assaulted and threatened the controversial rapper in videos. TMZ notes the incident happened on Dec. 14 and authorities responded after the woman hitting the rapper and his Bently with a 2×4.

6ix9ine accused the woman of kicking her side view mirror on the Bentley and also breaking the windshield. The woman also pulled out his hair before he was taken away in handcuffs. The woman was arrested for aggravated battery, witness tampering, and felony criminal mischief.

6IX9INE’s girlfriend gets physical with him and damages his car 👀 pic.twitter.com/6izFqW4cvf — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 15, 2023