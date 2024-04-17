Rapper Yungeen Ace was arrested in Jacksonville Beach, Florida for gun possession. As of Tuesday, Ace remained in jail.

Complex notes, Ace, born Keyanta Bullard, was pulled over after failure to yield and ended up in a police search. Inside his vehicle was seven guns and an additional six people. Two occupants, the driver and a passenger, were noted gang members.

The driver was 24-year-old Malquis Warthen, who was operating the rental on a invalid license. Of the guns, one was a semi-automatic hand gun with armor-piercing rounds.

Advertisement

Ace’s formal charge is possession of firearm, weapon, or ammunition by convicted Florida felon.