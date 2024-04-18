Darcy Adanna Esemonu, the Arizona woman who publicly sued Trevor Bauer in Maricopa County, now faces two felony counts of fraud, according to charges filed by the State of Arizona on April 15, 2024. The charges carry a maximum jail sentence of 16.25 years.

The first count, Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, is classified as a Class 2 Felony and involves Trevor Bauer and another individual named Marco Bresciani as victims. The second count, Theft by Extortion, is a Class 4 Felony and pertains specifically to Bresciani.

According to the charges, Esemonu is accused of knowingly obtaining benefits from the victims through fraudulent means and seeking property or services from Bresciani using threats.

The grand jury issued the indictment on March 19, 2024, with Esemonu’s trial date yet to be scheduled. Her arraignment is set for April 26, 2024, at 9 a.m. local time, with the case number CR2024-006638-001.

The development is a significant update in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding Esemonu’s allegations against Trevor Bauer.

Bauer has released a statement, which you can see below.