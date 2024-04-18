GloRilla had a rough night in Georgia. The CMG rap queen was charged with driving under the influence early Tuesday morning.

GloRilla was pulled over at 4 a.m. after making a U-Turn at a red light. According to TMZ, GloRilla’s car carried an odor of marijuana and alcohol. The “Yeah Glo” rapper admitted she drank before operating the car, took a full field sobriety test, and did not pass. She did not participate in a breathalyzer test.

Additionally, law enforcement noted that her breast was exposed in the traffic stop. She was unaware before they alerted her.

GloRilla’s mugshot is available below.