GloRilla had a rough night in Georgia. The CMG rap queen was charged with driving under the influence early Tuesday morning.
GloRilla was pulled over at 4 a.m. after making a U-Turn at a red light. According to TMZ, GloRilla’s car carried an odor of marijuana and alcohol. The “Yeah Glo” rapper admitted she drank before operating the car, took a full field sobriety test, and did not pass. She did not participate in a breathalyzer test.
Additionally, law enforcement noted that her breast was exposed in the traffic stop. She was unaware before they alerted her.
GloRilla’s mugshot is available below.
GloRilla has been arrested for driving under the influence. Cops say her breast slipped out from under her clothes while taking the sobriety test. pic.twitter.com/eIDabhZS3w— No Jumper (@nojumper) April 18, 2024