On this day in 1971, Fred Scruggs Jr., better known as Fredro Starr of the legendary Hip Hop group Onyx, was born. Fredro has morphed from being the front man of the crazy bald heads to an award winning rapper and actor.

Born and raised in Flatbush, Brooklyn, Starr moved to Jamaica, Queens as a teenager in the mid-80s and attended John Aams High School. There is where he met Sonny Seeza and Big DS, who would later become members of the mutli-platinum group Onyx which was founded by the late Jam Master Jay of the iconic Queens trio Run-D.M.C.

Fredro also made a name for himself in the television and movie world, with dozens of TV and silver screen appearances including Spike Lee’s Clockers, Forest Whitaker’s Strapped, Moesha starring Brandy and New York Undercover just to name a few.

Advertisement

Salute to Fredro on his born day, wishing him a great day today and many more hereafter!