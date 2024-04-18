Isaiah Rashad has revealed the second leg of his highly successful Cilvia Demo 10-Year Anniversary Tour, commemorating his debut extended play, released via Top Dawg Entertainment in 2014. Produced by Live Nation, the 13-date run follows the sold-out first leg and concludes on February 2 in San Francisco.

The tour’s second leg kicks off on Monday, May 20, in Houston at the House of Blues, with stops in Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, New York, Chicago, and more before concluding on Friday, June 7, in Boston at Citizens House of Blues.

Tickets for the tour will be available through various presales, starting with a Citi presale on April 19. An artist presale will begin on April 17 at 10 AM local time, with additional presales running throughout the week. The general on-sale starts on Friday, April 19 at 10 AM local time on ticketmaster.com.

Advertisement

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program from April 17 at 11 AM local time until April 19 at 9 AM local time. VIP packages will also be available, including general admission tickets, early entry, and access to the pre-show soundcheck with Isaiah Rashad. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

CILVIA DEMO 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY TOUR – PART TWO TOUR DATES:

Mon May 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Tue May 21 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

Wed May 22 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Fri May 24 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Sat May 25 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

Sun May 26 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Tue May 28 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed May 29 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Thu May 30 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Jun 01 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Mon Jun 03 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Tue Jun 04 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Fri Jun 07 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston