According to severl news reports, Baton Rouge native NBA Youngboy was arrested on Tuesday(April 16) over a prescription drug fraud scheme in Utah.

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, faces 63 charges in connection to the prescription ring, which allegedly was part of a scheme to fraudulently obtain promethazine with codeine. Commonly mixed with Sprite, this prescription concoction is commonly called “lean”, which was popularized by rappers and Hip Hop culture.

The alleged offenses are:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by restricted person (2nd-degree felony; 1 count)

Pattern of unlawful activity (2nd-degree felony; 1 count)

Identity fraud (3rd-degree felony; 20 counts)

Forgery (3rd-degree felony; 20 counts)

Procuring/attempting to procure drug/prescription (Class-A misdemeanor; 20 counts)

Possession of controlled substance (Class-B misdemeanor; 1 count)

Authorities allege that 24-year-old Youngboy and “many other individuals” (who were not named in the documents) tried to obtain the prescribed cough suppressant from multiple pharmacies in Cache County, Utah.

Police say NBA called in a prescription supposedly for a 74-year-old woman to a pharmacy in Hyrum in September. They said he claimed to be a physician in the Provo area, using “an actual, valid DEA number, NPI number and other identification for the real physician.” The pharmacist noticed that the phone number did not match the number of said doctor’s clinic, so they called the doctor directly. The doctor said he did not write a prescription for a woman by that name, and added that this sort of thing “happened several times today.”

Police said Gaulden denied any knowledge of the prescription fraud, but they found a prescription bottle of Promethazine in his home, with the name of the “patient” on it that was allegedly called in fraudulently.

They also said marijuana was found in the vehicle that was impounded, which was registered to Gaulden. They also found a gun inside his home, which he claimed belonged to his wife. However, court documents state that the gun was “not in a secured location and in a place easily and frequently accessible” by Gaulden and he admitted to picking it up and moving it at one point.

He was booked in the Cache County Jail and denied bail.