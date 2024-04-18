Rapper Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, has been granted permission by a federal judge to accompany his wife on the European leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. The decision comes amidst a legal battle stemming from Petty’s failure to register as a sex offender after relocating to California.

Court documents obtained by Radar Online reveal that Petty’s request to travel with Minaj has been approved, allowing him to join her for tour dates from April 17, 2024, to July 14, 2024. This ruling marks a significant development in Petty’s ongoing legal saga, as he faces charges related to his failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

The decision to allow Petty to accompany Minaj on tour raises questions about whether authorities will actively enforce his travel privileges. Given the nature of his legal situation, it remains to be seen whether law enforcement will monitor Petty’s movements closely during his time abroad.

Minaj and Petty, who share a toddler son, have faced scrutiny and controversy surrounding their relationship and Petty’s criminal history. Despite the chatter, the couple continues to navigate their personal and professional lives amidst public scrutiny.