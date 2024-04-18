The Recording Academy® has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Coursera, a renowned online learning platform, to introduce GRAMMY GO™. This innovative initiative offers a range of courses designed specifically for music creators and industry professionals, aligning with the Academy’s commitment to supporting and empowering all music community members.

GRAMMY GO on Coursera features diverse specializations tailored to emerging talents and established figures in the industry. The curriculum, taught by Recording Academy members, including GRAMMY® winners and nominees, delivers practical insights and real-world lessons that learners can immediately apply to their careers.

“Whether it be through a GRAMMY Museum® program, GRAMMY Camp® or GRAMMY U®, the GRAMMY organization is committed to helping music creators flourish, and the Recording Academy is proud to introduce our newest learning platform GRAMMY GO in partnership with Coursera,” said Panos A. Panay, President of the Recording Academy. “A creator’s growth path is ongoing, and these courses have been crafted to provide learners with the essential tools to grow in their professional and creative journeys.”

The inaugural Coursera specialization, “Building Your Audience for Music Professionals,” is now open for enrollment. Led by Joey Harris, international music and marketing executive, this course features insights from industry luminaries such as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jimmy Jam, GRAMMY winner Janelle Monáe, and three-time GRAMMY winner Victoria Monét. Participants will learn essential strategies for cultivating a dedicated audience and establishing a strong brand presence in today’s dynamic music landscape.

GRAMMY GO will soon unveil its second course, “Music Production: Crafting An Award-Worthy Song.” Led by Carolyn Malachi, a Howard University professor and GRAMMY nominee, this course will enhance participants’ technological and audio skills. It will feature appearances by renowned figures, including GRAMMY winners CIRKUT and Hit-Boy and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

“We are honored to welcome GRAMMY GO, our first entertainment partner, to the Coursera community,” said Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. “With these self-paced online Specializations, aspiring music professionals all over the world have an incredible opportunity to learn directly from iconic artists and industry experts. Together with GRAMMY GO, we can empower tomorrow’s pioneers of the music industry to explore their passion today.”

Beyond its educational offerings, GRAMMY GO is a digital hub for career pathways and industry insights, providing valuable resources for music professionals. For more information and enrollment, visit go.grammy.com and explore the available courses on Coursera.