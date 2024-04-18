NBA star James Harden has teamed up with adidas Basketball to introduce his latest project, UNO, a captivating film offering an intimate portrayal of the Los Angeles Clippers guard. The film provides an up-close and personal look at Harden as he showcases his newest signature shoe, the Harden Volume 8.

Filmed at his alma mater, Artesia High School in Lakewood, CA, UNO delves into Harden’s “Under No One” mentality, shedding light on his narrative and perspective on life and career. Through the lens of pressure and expectations, Harden disarms negativity, presenting viewers with a raw and authentic portrayal of his journey.

Collaborating closely with producer and scriptwriter Kenneth Wynn, Harden enlisted the talents of Louisville-based rapper EST Gee, who provided original voiceover for the film. Together, they bring Harden’s story to life, offering audiences a rare glimpse into the mindset of one of basketball’s most enigmatic figures.

Advertisement

“UNO means number 1, but also means ‘Under No One.’ We feel like we are the biggest, we don’t put ourselves under anyone. We are very respectful, but we carry ourselves with a different swagger and confidence than a lot of people,” said James Harden.