The NBA has unveiled its latest campaign, “Playoff Mode. It’s a Thing,” now available on all @NBA social platforms and the NBA App. Premiering during tonight’s 2024 SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament on TNT, the campaign captures the intensity and excitement of the postseason journey as teams vie for a spot in the NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel.

Narrated by actor and comedian Chris Rock, the campaign features NBA stars like Nikola Jokić, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, and Damian Lillard, alongside ESPN’s Malika Andrews and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. The film opens with Tatum facing the “Playoff Jayson” question, sparking a debate among players and personalities. Despite denials, the highlights speak volumes, leading Rock to conclude that “Playoff Mode” is a thing.

Directed by Felix Brady and created with Translation, the campaign will be complemented by a print, digital, and audio initiative, with high-impact placements across various platforms. Additionally, the NBA introduces its first signature sonic brand identity, capturing the essence of the game’s sounds and enhancing the fan experience across digital platforms.

“The campaign plays on the idea that the playoffs unlock an elevated version of all of us, from passionate fans to the unrivaled competitors across the league,” said NBA Chief Marketing Officer Tammy Henault. “We are also thrilled to unveil a new original sound that captures the spirit of the game, and over time, will build association with our fans around the world, instantly igniting their excitement for the NBA.”

The SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament kicks off tonight on TNT, followed by games on ESPN on Wednesday. The NBA Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, commence on Saturday, April 20, promising an electrifying postseason journey for fans worldwide.

You can see it below.