After several run-ins with the law, troubled rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s home in Florida was raided by federal agents and they even seized some of the “Gummo” rapper’s vehicles, according to reports.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 6ix9ine’s home in Lake Worth, FL yesterday(April 17) to assist the IRS in their operation.

Eyewitnesses say that they saw the IRS seized several items from the residence while they talked with other people who were present. Tekashi was not home during the raid. Photos have confirmed that the IRS confiscated two vehicles from the property.

Tekashi is still dealing with legal issues in the Dominican Republic for an alleged assault, which is why he wasn’t home during the raid. Tekashi’s attorney offered up a statement about the incident, saying, “We are assessing the situation and will issue a statement at the appropriate time.”

