Tyler Perry just keeps winning, and BET Media Group is obviously pleased with its partnership with the film mogul because it just announced a new “comprehensive, multi-year content partnership.” As part of the deal, eight of Perry’s series across BET and BET+ were renewed, and one new series was ordered.

This will replace the original agreement that was due to expire this year. This will set Perry up to keep creating hundreds of new episodes for his existing shows on BET. Under the original agreement, Perry already produced over 700 episodes for both BET and BET+.

Expect the following shows to come back to BET:

Advertisement

Tyler Perry’s Sistas for an eighth season, Tyler Perry’s The Oval for a sixth season, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne for a sixth season on BET (the 11th season overall for the latter, counting its TBS run). These Perry-produced series have been renewed at BET+: Tyler Perry’s Zatima, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, Tyler Perry’s Bruh and All The Queen’s Men.

Route 187, a new series, was ordered as part of the deal, “featuring content executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry.”

Scott Mills, BET Media Group’s President and CEO, said in a statement, “Tyler Perry is simply without rival as a creator of content that powerfully resonates with audiences across genres, formats, and platforms. Our programming partnership with Tyler – undoubtably the largest deal ever in the industry with a Black creator – has been hugely successful; delivering the number one series across all TV among Black audiences and five of the top 10 series on cable among Black viewers,” he said. “We are thrilled to extend our extraordinary relationship with Tyler and to continue to be the home of the largest and most diverse collection of new Tyler Perry content for years to come.”

Perry added, “Scott Mills and his team at BET have been incredibly supportive throughout our time working together, and I’m excited to continue bringing these stories to the screen. I’m grateful to our loyal audiences for watching week after week, and engaging these stories,” Perry also has deals in place at Prime Video and Netflix.