Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It have joined forces with Sexyy Red for the release of the video for “DAMN SHORTY.” The track, propelled by Mike WiLL’s signature production featuring monster movie horns and crisp percussion, highlights the chemistry between Sosa and Sexyy.

Directed by NSTY, the video follows Sosa, Sexyy, and Mike WiLL as they sit down for a formal dinner before heading to the gas station for a night of turning up. “DAMN SHORTY” showcases the artists’ signature styles over a swelling trap symphony, with drops from the Trap-A-Holics adding to the track’s energy.

The collaboration between Chief Keef, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Sexyy Red promises to be a hit among fans. The video adds a visual dimension to the already infectious track.

