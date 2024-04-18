Ye is the subject of an investigation by the LAPD. According to TMZ, the Vultures creator allegedly punched a man in the face Tuesday night after that man reportedly grabbed Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori.

After the incident, Ye and Censori left the scene. The man did not require any treatment. Now, the investigation will lead to a conversation with Ye and eyewitnesses.

Ye’s team reached out to TMZ, stating the grabbing of Censori was “grossly inadequate,” suggesting she was “phyiscally assaulted.”

The statement also said, “The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

This story is developing.