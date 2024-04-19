Nigerian global superstar and Afrobeats pioneer Davido has made another major power move by partnering with UnitedMasters for his newly launched, Nine+ Records. This deal announced recently, signals Davido’s commitment to artist development, A&R, and cultivating talent across the African continent.

Under the partnership, Davido will work closely with UnitedMasters to discover and nurture emerging artists, expanding his influence and reach within the music industry. Nine+ Records plans to announce more artists and partners shortly, further solidifying its position as a force in the African music scene.

“Over the last 2 years, we’ve proven our commitment to Africa investing in artists, education, and technology,” said Steve Stoute, CEO of UnitedMasters. “Today, we are doubling down. With this new venture with Davido & the launch of Nine Plus Records, we reinforce our mission in becoming a bridge for artists on the continent. Together we’ll identify & develop new artists while supporting them with brand and synch opportunities.”

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of a new joint venture between my label, Nine Plus, and UnitedMasters, founded by my good friend, Steve Stoute. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our journey, as we aim to empower artists globally by leveraging UnitedMasters’ revolutionary music distribution platform and Nine Plus’ innovative vision and eye for talent. Together, we are set to redefine the music landscape both African and global, providing artists with unprecedented tools and opportunities to amplify their voices and craft. Excited to witness the creativity and growth ahead. This partnership signifies a significant step in music history, encompassing both Africa and the world” Davido, Founder/CEO of Nine Plus

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Davido’s sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he made history by bringing Afrobeats to one of the world’s most iconic venues. His electrifying set showcased his talent and cemented his status as a global music icon.

Additionally, UnitedMasters has been making waves with recent company announcements, including partnerships with SymphonyOS and Groover. The company also hosted its annual “A Celebration of Independence” GRAMMY® Concert at the Palladium in Hollywood, featuring Davido among other headline acts.

With Davido’s partnership, UnitedMasters continues to champion independent artists and innovative music initiatives, further establishing itself as a leader in the music industry.