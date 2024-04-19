West Coast rap icons Jason Martin, formerly known as Problem, and DJ Quik have unveiled plans for their highly anticipated joint album Chupacabra, which will be released later this year via EMPIRE. Today, they dropped the album’s first single, “Workout,” featuring Lil Jon and Rodney O. The track delivers a high-tempo, motivational vibe, perfect for those seeking an energy boost.

The artists have teamed up with ESPN to feature “Workout” throughout the 2024 NBA Playoffs to celebrate the release and the song’s theme.

JasonMartin rose to prominence behind the scenes, collaborating with notable names like Snoop Dogg and Terrace Martin before gaining mainstream attention with hits like “Like Whaaat” in 2013. DJ Quik, a legendary figure in rap since the early ’90s, boasts a remarkable career highlighted by chart-topping records and collaborations with artists like Janet Jackson and Jay-Z.

Their upcoming album marks a reunion for the duo after their successful collaboration on the “Rosecrans” EP. Fans can expect more updates leading up to the release of Chupacabra. In the meantime, catch JasonMartin on his Problem Vs Jason Tour and DJ Quik on Snoop Dogg’s The Cali to Canada Tour.

You can hear “Workout” below.