The Living Legends Foundation has announced the date for its highly anticipated 2024 awards dinner and gala, set to take place on October 4th at the prestigious Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood. Celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the event will honor distinguished figures in the entertainment industry.

L. Londell McMillan, the chairman/CEO of The McMillan Firm and a veteran entertainment attorney, will be presented with the Kendall A. Minter Entertainment Advocate Award. McMillan has represented iconic artists such as Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, and Stevie Wonder. He currently co-manages the Prince Legacy and serves as executive publisher of Source magazine.

Joining McMillan as honorees are legendary radio and television personality Donnie Simpson, who will receive the Jerry Boulding Radio Award, and Joi Brown, founder/CEO of Culture Creators, who will be presented with the inaugural Impact Player Award.

Donnie Simpson, known for his illustrious 55-year career in radio and television, captivated audiences with his charismatic charm and smooth on-air presence. Beginning his journey at Detroit’s WJLB-FM, Simpson became a household name through his tenures at Washington, D.C., outlets WKYS-FM, WPGC-FM, and WMMJ-FM. His influence extended beyond the airwaves, as he hosted BET’s Video Soul, becoming a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Simpson’s remarkable legacy is marked by his induction into both the Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Chris Chambers, founder/CEO of The Chamber Group, will be honored with the Media Executive Award, while Mike Kelly, a seasoned radio broadcaster and record label executive, will receive the Music Executive Award. Additionally, Gwen Franklin, founder/CEO of B. Lifted Up! Inc., will be recognized with the Mike Bernardo Female Executive Award.

The Living Legends Foundation gala promises to be a night of celebration and recognition, highlighting the outstanding contributions of these esteemed individuals to the entertainment industry. With a lineup of industry icons and rising stars, the event reaffirms the foundation’s commitment to honoring excellence and fostering mentorship within the entertainment community.

