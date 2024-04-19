Zimbabwe-born, London-based emcee Rhyme Assassin delivers a straight-up banger and connects with bully-rap royalty on his new single, “Run Em Up (Told Ya),” featuring none other than M.O.P. and Ruste Juxx.

The track also boasts production from underground rap luminary The Arcitype, whose menacing beat inspired Rhyme Assassin to reach out to his collaborators on here. “I could only hear M.O.P. on the instrumental,” he says, adding that it didn’t matter how many times he listened to it, because he could only hear the Brownsville bullies on the beat. Then, when he needed a third verse to close it out, he linked with Ruste, who “complemented M.O.P.’s energy and vibes,” Rhyme Assassin says.

“Run Em Up” is an absolute bruiser of a track, with everyone involved nailing the concept of running up on competition. It’s also the second single from Rhyme Assassin’s upcoming debut album, Dedicated to Self, that also features the likes of Ras Kass, Masta Ace, Stic Man (dead prez), Saigon, and Keith Murray. On the boards, you’ll hear beats from Buckwild, Tru Master, and DJ King Flow, among others. And for those just getting familiar with Rhyme Assassin, be sure to check out his previously released mixtapes and compilations, like 2021’s Side Barz.

