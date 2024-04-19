Grammy-award-winning artist Nas commemorates the 30th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album, Illmatic, with the release of his latest single, “Define My Name.” Produced by DJ Premier, who also worked on several tracks from the iconic Illmatic album, including “N.Y. State Of Mind” and “Memory Lane” (sittin’ in da park), the new single serves as both a celebration of Illmatic’s legacy and an exciting announcement for fans.

“Define My Name” pays homage to Illmatic’s enduring impact and heralds the beginning of a new chapter for Nas and DJ Premier. The legendary duo has revealed plans to release a landmark collaborative album later this year, fulfilling fans’ long-awaited dreams.

Illmatic, widely regarded as one of the most influential albums in hip-hop history, continues to resonate with audiences three decades after its release. Its cultural significance has been recognized through various accolades, including a televised performance with the National Symphony Orchestra, preservation in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress, and a tribute from the New York State Senate during its recent session.

Nas and DJ Premier’s “Define My Name” is now available via Mass Appeal, offering fans a glimpse into their highly anticipated collaborative project, which will honor the legacy of Illmatic while blazing new trails in hip-hop.