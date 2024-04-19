As the NBA regular season concludes and teams prepare for the playoffs, 2K has unveiled the latest player ratings for NBA 2K24. These ratings reflect the standout performances of key players who have positioned their teams for postseason success.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the pack, whose stellar play has earned him a 97 overall rating, up by one point. Gilgeous-Alexander’s impressive stats make him a frontrunner for the NBA Most Valuable Player award, with averages of 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and two steals per game.

Meanwhile, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson’s rating has risen to 93 overall, also up by one point. Brunson’s career-best performances this season include averaging 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game and an impressive 84% free-throw percentage.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has shown significant improvement in his sophomore season, earning an 88 overall rating, up by one point. Banchero’s enhanced shot selection and improved efficiency on the floor have highlighted his potential as a critical facilitator for the Magic’s offense.

As the playoffs heat up, NBA 2K24 will update player ratings to showcase the top performers and hot hands throughout the postseason journey. Stay tuned for more updates as teams vie for a spot in the NBA Finals.

The full list of NBA 2K24 player rating updates can be found here: https://nba.2k.com/2k24/ratings/.