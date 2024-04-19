Legacy West Coast acts JasonMartin FKA Problem and DJ Quik have announced an upcoming highly anticipated joint album out later this year via EMPIRE called Chupacabra. Today, they share the first single “Workout” featuring Lil Jon and Rodney O which is a high tempo and motivational record for those looking for a burst of energy. To commemorate the release and theme of the song, the artists have partnered with ESPN to sync the record throughout the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

West Coast rapper JasonMartin, head of 50Million and Coffee & Kush, got his start behind the scenes writing music for and with Snoop Dogg, Terrace Martin, and more. He began issuing mixtapes and projects from his debut in the early 2000s and went from a staple in underground to widely known radio mix show favorite in 2013 with breakout single “Like Whaaat”. The track then got an official release after the virality when Problem’s debut EP, Understand Me, appeared on Diamond Lane before the end of 2013. He continued to make the leap to the mainstream in 2017 with Selfish and the Rosecrans EP – the latter a collaborative effort with DJ Quik. He quickly followed up with 2018’s S2 before kicking off the 2020s in a big way with a pair of full-lengths, Coffee & Kush, Vol. 1 and 2. More recently, he shared A Compton Story project and short film to widespread acclaim.

The legendary DJ Quik’s last full length effort was the aforementioned Rosecrans EP and now the duo are coming back together for another joint album. The rapper/producer is regarded as one of the most prominent figures in rap since his early-’90s debut and championed the G funk sound for artists and proteges to follow. He’s got multiple Billboard chart topping records and RIAA-Gold and Platinum certifications under his belt. His production credits span from Tony! Toni! Toné!’s “Let’s Get Down” – a Top 30 pop hit to collaborations with Janet Jackson, Jay-Z, and more.

Stay tuned for more info leading up to Chupacabra stream “Workout”. Catch Problem on his Problem Vs Jason Tour through June 6 culminating in Los Angeles and Quik on Snoop Dogg’s The Cali to Canada Tour.