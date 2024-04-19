Rihanna, the iconic Bajan billionaire, has always had a vision of how she would dress her children. However, when she welcomed two sons instead of daughters, she found fashion inspiration in her partner, A$AP Rocky’s style.

In a recent interview with ET, Rihanna shared her approach to dressing her sons, RZA Athelaston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers. She revealed that she always tries to match their style with that of Rocky, emphasizing the influence he has on their fashion choices.

Despite initially envisioning dressing daughters, Rihanna finds joy in seeing her sons wear pieces from her Fenty x Puma collaboration. She expressed delight in watching them enjoy the designs she created, highlighting the love and support they receive in their home.

Describing her son RZA as an empath, Rihanna noted his gentle spirit beneath any tough exterior he may portray. She also shared a heartwarming anecdote about how their favorite song, “The Wheels on the Bus,” brings harmony and joy to their household.

As both parents are prominent figures in the music industry, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are considering incorporating their sons’ voices into their upcoming albums. Rihanna teased that she already has ideas for creating hits from their samples.

The power couple is set to attend the prestigious Met Gala in Manhattan, where they will undoubtedly dazzle in their “Garden of Time” attire. Their romance, confirmed in 2020, has blossomed over the years, cementing their status as a music industry power duo.