WNBA sensation Sabrina Ionescu and her SI20 Foundation have teamed up with 2K Foundations and SLAM to refurbish a basketball court at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club (LABGC) in Downtown Los Angeles. The court’s official unveiling took place on April 17th, 2024, with Ionescu in attendance.

This collaborative effort aims to address the shortage of recreational facilities while inspiring empowerment and positive change within the underserved community of Downtown Los Angeles.

The comprehensive refurbishment includes sanding and refinishing, updating the iconic Mr. Cartoon mural, new backboards, padding, lighting improvements, and more. Located at 2635 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031, the court will provide a revitalized space for youth engagement and community cohesion.

Ionescu, known for her dedication to youth sports and advocacy for women’s sports, continues to inspire young athletes. Partnering with 2K Foundations and SLAM, she highlights the transformative power of hard work and passion in breaking barriers.

The LABGC, a nonprofit organization, serves as a haven for children and teenagers, offering academic support, character development, and sports activities. The refurbished court will further its mission of empowering young people to reach their full potential by providing a supportive and enriching environment.

In a community facing challenges like poverty and limited resources, initiatives like this renovation project play a crucial role in fostering a sense of belonging and opportunity for local youth.