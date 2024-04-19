STARZ has released exclusive first-look images of Power Book II: Ghost‘s highly anticipated fourth and final season. Alongside this exciting reveal, Golden Brooks, known for her role in Girlfriends, joins the upcoming season in a recurring role as “Janet Stewart,” Monet Tejada’s cousin.

Part one of Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on Friday, June 7, coinciding with the 10th Anniversary of Power’s debut on STARZ. Fans can catch it on the STARZ app at midnight ET or linear at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada. Part two is scheduled to premiere on Friday, September 6.

The new season promises explosive twists and turns as characters navigate a world of revenge and betrayal. Michael Ealy joins the cast as “Detective Don Carter,” and Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo reprise their roles as “Tariq” and “Brayden,” respectively.

Additional cast members include Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Woody McClain, LaToya Tonodeo, Lovell Adams-Gray, and many more.

With family dynamics tested and tensions at their peak, viewers can expect a season filled with unpredictability and gripping drama.

Power Book II: Ghost is part of the expanded Power Universe franchise, executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Mark Canton. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.