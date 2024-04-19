On the otherwise politically centered PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David, former Roc-A-Fella Records CEO Dame Dash claimed that the late Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy, then known as Puff Daddy, were emulating him and Jigga in the mid 90s, which led to friction between the two factions.

“Big was the only person I used to smoke with. I didn’t smoke before at all; we used to drink. Supposedly, Jay and Big went to school together but Jay didn’t know him,” Dash said.

“Because we were getting the money and popping the bottles and all that, in that moment, we had always felt that Biggie and Puffy were copying us. They’d see us in the club and it seemed like the next day, a record would be made.”

“That lifestyle of [a] hustler, that was us. That was them copying us, for sure. So we kinda had problems. I was run up [on] sometimes. I was confrontational with Biggie and them at first, but we finally got cool.”