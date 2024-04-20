April 20th, now known as 4/20 is a day that cannabis users everywhere unite for a day of leisure. Plantivia Wellness, a beacon of inclusion and diversity in the CBD and hemp industry, recently played host to an unforgettable 4/20 dinner curated by the renowned vegan chef, Chef Joya. This exclusive event brought together a fusion of plant-based cuisine and the therapeutic properties of cannabis, creating an experience that tantalized the taste buds and uplifted the spirit.

Screen Shot 2024 04 20 at 1.50.37 PM

As a minority-owned business, Plantivia Wellness is dedicated to providing not only top-quality CBD and hemp products but also a welcoming space for all communities, with a particular focus on supporting BIPOC and minority groups. Their commitment to education and advocacy ensures that customers are well-informed about the benefits of CBD and hemp, fostering empowerment and well-being.

Chef Joya, a viral sensation in the vegan culinary world, is no stranger to pushing boundaries and redefining traditional recipes. With her expertise in “veganizing” soul food classics, Chef Joya delivered a feast that showcased her creativity and culinary prowess. From Champignons Farcis Boudin to Coca Cola Glazed Ribz & Grilled Watermelon Salsa, each dish was meticulously crafted and infused with cannabis, offering guests a truly unique dining experience.

IMG 0969 (1)

Some of the highlights of Chef Joya’s 4/20 menu were the Southern Fried Oysters with Lemon & Tomato Confit Remoulade, Lemon Pepper Fried Chik’n & Tea Waffles, and the indulgent Aged Cognac Peach Cobbler with Salted Caramel Ice Cream. Paired with a selection of three wine varietals, each course was a celebration of flavor, texture, and innovation.

Chef Joya’s journey from Milwaukee to becoming a cultural influencer in the vegan culinary scene is nothing short of inspiring. Her dedication to plant-based cuisine and her ability to transform basic recipes into exquisite delicacies have earned her accolades and a devoted following. As she continues to make waves in the culinary world, Chef Joya’s magical meals are captivating taste buds and challenging perceptions, one dinner at a time.

Journalist Courtney Brown with Chef Joya

Screen Shot 2024-04-20 at 1.44.49 PM

For those who missed out on Chef Joya’s unforgettable 4/20 dinner, fear not. Keep an eye out for her next culinary masterpiece and be sure to visit Plantivia Wellness in NYC for all your CBD and hemp needs. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for diversity, Plantivia and Chef Joya are setting the standard for inclusive and innovative dining experiences.