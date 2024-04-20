Chris Brown Claims He Had Sex with Saweetie While She Dated Quavo in “Weakest Link” Diss Track

The Chris Brown and Quavo beef has hit a new level. Late Friday night, Chris Brown dropped off “Weakest Link,” which featured a voicemail from Quavo, Brown claiming to have sex with Saweetie while she dated Quavo and a wild Takeoff line.

In the opening voicemail, Chris Brown can be heard saying: “Now we can settle this like you got some class or we can get into some gangsta shit.” In response, Quavo said, “I don’t want no issues, I don’t want no smoke, I don’t wanna fight you.”

After a chant of “Who want smoke with me?” and calling Quavo “a bitch with dreads,” Chris Brown claims he had sex with Saweetie while she was dating Quavo.

“What’s all that boss shit you talkin’? You ain’t no huncho, nigga

You the weakest link outta yo’ clique, let’s keep it a hundo, nigga

You fucked my ex-ho, that’s cool, I don’t give no fuck, lil nigga

‘Cause I fucked yo’ ex when you were still with her, bitch, I’m up, lil nigga

They say revenge is sweet, now think about that shit

Don’t let that line go over your head, I might just sing about that shit

I had her fiending ’bout that dick, there’s something sweet about that shit

I got some tea up out that bitch, but I ain’t go speak about that shit”

Following that set, Breezy claims Quavo beat Saweetie in the elevator and that he wanted to beat the Migo at Fashion Week but wouldn’t mess up his money. Then the diss hits another level:

“You know it’s on, put you to bed, night, night, that’s Sudafed

Show me that I’m tender, bitch, time to prove what you just said

R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one, I got true respect

Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead

You trippin’, Chris, don’t say that, don’t lose your head”

And now we go to the Saweetie reaction:

let me go rewrite these nani verses pic.twitter.com/4a1BId51s6 — ❄️ (@Saweetie) April 20, 2024

You can hear the single below.