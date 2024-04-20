If you’re a fan of one of the most popular television franchises, NCIS, an upcoming prequel series is in the works. They just added Daniel Bellomy, the star of Power Book II: Ghost, to the cast.

Deadline reports that Bellomy is added to the new prequel show in a recurring role. Other recurring roles include Caleb Martin Foote and Robert Taylor.

Interestingly, the series takes place in the early 90s, 1991 to be exact, way before the events of the modern-day NCIS series that follows original star Mark Harmon’s character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, in the early days as a special agent solving military crimes. Austin Stowell plays the younger Leroy. He is working in the infancy stages of his career at NIS Camp Pendleton. Deadline writes that Leroy “forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid).” The series also stars Mariel Molina, Tyler Abercrombie, and Diany Rodriguez. Harmon is narrating and executive producing.

About Bellomy’s character, he will play Special Agent Granville “Granny” Dawson,” who is a probationary agent who is described as “cutting his teeth as the Evidence Custodian’s assistant, all the while itching to work his way up the ranks to field agent.”

If you keep up with Power Book II: Ghost, Bellomy played Zeke in seasons 1 and 2. Zeke is a basketball prodigy who, SPOILER ALERT, had a promising future until he was accidentally killed off by his stepfather, Lorenzo, played by Berto Colon. His untimely death is a main part of the events in Season 3, where, ANOTHER SPOILER ALERT, Lorenzo is killed in revenge.