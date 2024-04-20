It’s always a good day when DJ Snake releases new music. Now, the French DJ and multi-Platinum producer returns today with his newest banger titled “Teka,” this time tapping Latin superstar Peso Pluma.

Boasting 10 million followers on Instagram alone, DJ Snake is best known for his viral smash hit “Turn Down For What,” who’s official music video hails over 1.1 billion views and counting. This new exciting collaboration with Peso Pluma highlights Snake’s standout production skills paired with Peso’s crisp vocals, making it an undeniable smash.

The two superstars first previewed the track at Coachella, playing the song live for die-hard fans. The unforgettable moment set the stage for the record to be released to all streaming platforms, on track on becoming an instant classic.

“The weekend has arrived, Italian brand clothes,” Pluma raps in Spanish over a bass-heavy beat with

a hypnotic guitar loop. He then dives into the chorus with catchy lyrics: “she’s gonna rock the discotheque, theque, theque, theque, theque.”

Dizzy Cleanface, Nick, Ryan, and Aaron collaborated as a team to oversee the A&R process for

“Teka.”