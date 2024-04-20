Whelp, it took about a week but Drizzy just dropped the studio version of his diss record “Push Ups” on all platforms as an official release.

ICYMI or were under a rock, the 6 God first dropped the diss track as a leak last Saturday. Drake called out Lamar, and other major names, in a response to Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That” a diss mostly aimed at Drake, on Future and Metro Boomin’s first collab project, “We Don’t Trust You.”

Drake included official cover art for “Push Ups”, which shows a shoe-size that aligns with a bar on the record “How the fuck you big steppin’ with a size-seven men’s on?” he spits, referencing Lamar’s 2022 album title “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” and what Drake says is K Dot’s shoe size.

Drake’s rollout of “Push Ups” on Saturday (April 13) was unconventional as it was calculating. The first “leak” sonically felt unfinished featuring a sample of “Get Money,” the classic song from Junior M.A.F.I.A. feat. The Notorious B.I.G. (RIP). But hours later, a higher-quality version “leaked” with a different beat; sampled from “Give Me Fifty” a track from Mike Jones.

Even though the A.I. conspiracies came into the chat, Drake confirmed them after posting an image from the Tarantino movie Kill Bill on his IG Story @ChampagnePapi.

Not to rehash the entire beef, but most of ya’ll know the chain of events leading up to “Push Ups” including J Cole’ response to Lamar, and his shocking public back pedaling, live on stage where he basically apologized for dropping “7 Minute Drill” on his surprise album release, then his appearance on Future and Metro Boomin’s second collaborative project last Friday “We Still Don’t Trust You.” All that went down and now here we are. Drake responded and released the diss officially. It’s funny to say but we wonder if this release will chart. That wouldn’t be surprising for Drake and not his first time a diss record held down a Billboard spot.