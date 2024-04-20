Today marks the release of the highly anticipated sophomore artist-producer album DON’T GROW UP TOO SOON by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Nascent. This deeply introspective project delves into the journey of a grown man as he navigates and heals from childhood traumas.

Through a collection of vulnerable tracks, Nascent shares his personal experiences, offering listeners a poignant journey through his past. The album serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and a powerful reminder that confronting and overcoming past pain is a journey worth embarking on.

Nascent enlisted an A-list cohort of friends to join him on this musical odyssey, including Ab-Soul, PawPaw Rod, Duckwrth, and more. The album features recently released singles such as “Big Brown Eyes” featuring Orion Sun and “Don’t Check 4 Me” featuring Duckwrth and Saba.

One of the focus tracks, “Spinnin These Blocks,” features Maxo Kream, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Paul Wall. Accompanying the release is an official music video directed by Zach Sulak, capturing the vibrant spirit of Nascent’s hometown, Houston, Texas, where both Paul Wall and Maxo Kream hail from.

With DON’T GROW UP TOO SOON, Nascent invites listeners on a raw and emotional journey, showcasing the depth of his artistry and storytelling. The album promises to resonate with audiences as it explores themes of growth, resilience, and the power of confronting one’s past.

The album is available here.