Comedian Katt Williams is set to debut his latest comedy special, streaming live on Netflix from the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest on May 4, 2024, at 7PM PDT/10PM EST. This marks Williams’s third comedy special with Netflix, following the success of “World War III” and “Great America.”

Directed by Troy Miller and produced by Dakota Pictures, the show is part of the Netflix is a Joke Comedy Fest, a comedy marathon featuring over 400 shows across 35+ venues in Los Angeles from May 1-12. Fans can expect Williams’s signature humor and wit as he takes the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of laughter.

You can see the trailer below.

