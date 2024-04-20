Ye has entered the arena. Entering the beef streets with the “Hooligans,” Ye has added a spin on the “Like That” beat and says he has K Dot’s back.
Reigniting the beef, Ye referred to Universal Music Group CEO as Drake’s “master”:
Where Lucian, serve you master nigga
You caught a lil bag for your Masters didn’t ya?
Lifetime deal, I feel bad for niggas
Advertisement
After that, J. Cole catches a jab: “Play J. Cole, get the pussy dry.”
You can hear it all below.
Kanye west like that remix 🔥 pic.twitter.com/smMa4VS7e0— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 20, 2024