LISTEN: Ye Disses Drake and J. Cole on “Like That” Remix

Ye has entered the arena. Entering the beef streets with the “Hooligans,” Ye has added a spin on the “Like That” beat and says he has K Dot’s back.

Reigniting the beef, Ye referred to Universal Music Group CEO as Drake’s “master”:

Where Lucian, serve you master nigga

You caught a lil bag for your Masters didn’t ya?

Lifetime deal, I feel bad for niggas

After that, J. Cole catches a jab: “Play J. Cole, get the pussy dry.”

You can hear it all below.