The dynamic duo of Method Man and Redman headlined the inaugural BUD DROP concert at Terminal 5 in NYC on Friday, April 19th. This groundbreaking event, produced by LTB Productions, provided a New Year’s Eve-style celebration on the eve of the cannabis holiday, culminating in a midnight “BUD DROP,” which is a spinoff of the NYE ball drop – counting down to the 4/20; marijuana culture’s high holiday.

The night started with sets from DJ DPrizzy. Host Ace the General introduced the opening act including Doov. DJ Self provided an enthusiastic set that transitioned from old-school hip-hop to Latin, to reggae, keeping the crowd energetic before the duo Girll Codee performed their set. They had the crowd chanting, “Roll that smoke that pass that” as it was a 4/20-themed event. DJ Self also paused for a brief moment to acknowledge the late great DJ Mister Cee, who recently passed away. Kyah Baby also graced the stage for the main acts.

Yonkers legend Styles P performed some of his old hits including “Fuck You” and “Wild Out.” Fellow LOX member Sheek Louch came out to perform “Wild Out” with Styles P. The duo also paid tribute to the late rapper DMX, performing “We Gonna Make It.”

His high-energy performance set the tone and prepared the crowd for Method Man and Redman, who closed out the BUD DROP event with an iconic performance. In the middle of their set, Method Man and Redman counted down the last few seconds before it was officially 4/20. Balloons and confetti dropped soon after and the Wu-Tang members continued their celebratory performance.

Throughout the show, attendees were able to shop with different THC and weed strain companies. Some vendors included Nectar Wellness, Motagua NYC, Don Karlos Cannabars, The Culture Craft Cannabis, and the Empire Cannabis Club. Attendees were able to purchase teas, candy bars, edibles, vapes, and weed strains.

Sei Less was the event’s food partner. They gave concert-goers a culinary journey that perfectly complements the festive atmosphere. Empire Cannabis Club NYC brought its unique touch to the event, ensuring concert-goers enjoyed an immersive holiday atmosphere. Empire provided all the pre-rolls in the balloons that dropped after the bud drop countdown, as well as complimentary tote bags upon entry filled with branded lighters, grinders, pre-rolls, edibles and more.