In a groundbreaking partnership that merges music, fashion, and technology, Pacsun and Roblox have joined forces to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Pacsun Los Angeles Tycoon on Roblox. The collaboration features the iconic Hip-Hop pioneer, Slick Rick, offering the Roblox community an exclusive virtual experience and limited-edition merchandise collection.

We had the opportunity to sit down with Slick Rick to discuss his exciting collaboration with Pacsun and Roblox:

Courtney Brown (The Source Magazine): What inspired you to collaborate with Pacsun and Roblox for this immersive virtual experience?

Slick Rick: After meeting everyone at PTTOW last year, it was evident that both brands (Pacsun and Roblox) operate their business from a warm and sacred space. Pacsun is known for its streetwear fashion, which aligns with my core values as it relates to my very unique blend of music and fashion – a win-win and a total natural fit.

Courtney Brown: How do you see this collaboration bridging generations and pushing boundaries within the realm of music, technology, and fashion?

Slick Rick: There is a passionate and shared vision that we all vibrate on – the vision of creating unique and innovative experiences for our audiences. All three moments of this collaboration (music, tech, fashion) blend together to provide a fun and dynamic unique immersive feel. As the saying goes, we are stronger together.

Courtney Brown: Can you share some insight into the process of translating your iconic style and accessories into digital items for users to interact with in the virtual world?

Slick Rick: Yes, I love to create my own wearable designs and envision my avatar to be dressed in a casual upscale but fashionable outfit. It was all intentional to be wearing a tank top so that the player can actually see me wearing the UGC’s embedded into the game. But I gotta give up the Gang and the designers at Pacsun. They are incredible creators and designers.

Courtney Brown: What do you hope new fans will take away from interacting with your avatar?

Slick Rick: Learning and enjoying the art of storytelling and the Slick Rick catalog.

Courtney Brown: Did you ever imagine hip hop would take it this far?

Slick Rick: No, not when I started in music as a teenager. During those formative years, one is in the throws of being young and having fun.

Courtney Brown: How does it feel to see your influence extend beyond traditional music platforms into the virtual realm, where users can engage with your legacy in new and innovative ways?

Slick Rick: Hip Hop is the tree and the root of it all, and the branches are an extension of my interests and passions (fashion, storytelling, tech all tied together with the music).

Courtney Brown: Can you tell us about the limited-edition merchandise collection co-created with Pacsun and how it complements the virtual experience while also offering real-life fashion options for fans?

Slick Rick: The merch is a unique blend of fashion and music. The iconic photos, lines from some of my most popular songs and then the modern-day Slick Rick in the game as an avatar! A fun and natural fit, which came together with liked minds and great teams across the board to create a trio of fun.

The collaboration between Slick Rick, Pacsun, and Roblox represents a dynamic fusion of music, technology, and fashion, showcasing the enduring legacy of Hip Hop in innovative ways.