Renni Rucci returns alongside Big Lex for South Coast Music Group rostered artist, Blacc Zacc, latest offering, “Nola“. The South Carolina natives have had an important influence on the trap music scene, and have once again showcased how visuals can not only amplify but also redefine lyrical abilities in the recent release.

Featuring famous femcee Renni Rucci, and lyrical powerhouse Big Lex, the triple threat trio, create a soundtrack that resonates with a wide variety of fans, pulling them into a universe where the bass is as booming as the message. The hot new hit appears on the arrival of Blacc Zacc’s popular project, 48 Hours, featuring Neeko Baby, available on all DSPs. With the release of “Nola,” it’s more than the music; it’s a vibrant and uncut tapestry expressing the essence of trap. From the enticing yet high energy beats that set the scene for the appealing stories that promise to take listeners through the rugged sounds of the genre, the single serves as a complete experience.

Additionally with the drop of the Man Films-directed visual, Blacc Zacc and the ladies bring his trap dreams to life delivering the same rawness that defines the artists’ appeal. Delivering the same energy expressed on the record to the visual, the collaborators’ unapologetic confidence, powerful presence, and bold attitude are not just for show; they are the tools of trade in a cutthroat and highly competitive industry.

Nonetheless, through the collaborative efforts of Blacc Zacc, Renni Rucci, and Big Lex, “NOLA” breaks through the sound barriers, bringing with it a burst of authenticity and raw talent. This isn’t single isn’t just to be spun; it’s a vibe to be witnessed, participated in, and celebrated. Take a trip to the trap with Blacc Zacc, Renni Rucci and Big Lex by pressing play on their catchy collaboration “Nola”. Lastly, let us know your thoughts in the comments!