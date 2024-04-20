Tesla is about to have way fewer Cybertrucks on the road because they just ordered a massive recall of nearly 4,000 of the futuristic SUVs off the road due to an accelerator pedal that can actually stick in place when pressed down – meaning you hit the accelerator. You might keep going if that reads the way we think it does.

Get this: SOAP is the cause, according to the regulator: “An unapproved change introduced lubricant (soap) to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal. Residual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal,” in a statement from the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) in the recall document.

Tesla has not released any numbers on how many of its Cybertrucks are out on the road, but in another blow to the electric car maker, it said it will now be slowing down production of the trucks. Maybe you’ve seen them on the road, as the first deliveries were in November.

The NHTSA affirmed that the recall relates to “all Model Year (‘MY’) 2024 Cybertruck vehicles manufactured from November 13, 2023, to April 4, 2024.” This basically means that out of the 3,878 trucks being recalled, it seems this may cover most, if not all, of the Cybertrucks currently on the roads in America.

The NHTSA said in documents about the recall, “when high force is applied to the pad on the accelerator pedal, the pad may dislodge, which may cause the pedal to become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal.” And unlike previous Tesla issues, a simple software update isn’t going to fix this problem.

Telsa has been pretty quiet about this major flaw with its prized cyber trucks, but in unrelated news, the carmaker told employees that they were laying off 10% of their global workforce.

What’s wild is that Tesla’s shareholders are about to vote on a payout to Elon Musk for $56 billion. That’s a billion with a “B.”