With all the noise today in media, from the most contentious election season in recent memory to the biggest rap beef since Nas and Jay Z, there are many reasons to be distracted. Sometimes, you must put the phone down and vegetate the old-fashioned way with a good movie. Whether you prefer to hit your local theater to catch the next blockbuster or rather press play at home, you still need to whittle down the choices to only the most exciting or popular options. Here are our choices for this spring so you don’t have to do the research.

CIVIL WAR – APRRIL 12 – IN THEATERS

From A24, Civil War is a film set in a dystopian future America. A team of military-embedded journalists race against time to reach Washington, D.C., before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Starring Kirtsten Dunst.

Director: Alex Garland

ABIGAIL – APRIL 19 – IN THEATERS

In what is “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud’s last film, “Abigail” is about a group of would-be criminals who kidnap the 12-year-old daughter of a powerful underworld figure. Holding her for ransom in an isolated mansion, their plan starts to unravel when they discover their young captive is actually a bloodthirsty vampire.

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

REBEL MOON PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER – APRIL 19 – NETFLIX

What began as Zack Snyder’s Star Wars movie turned into a two-part original Netflix space opera. The rebel warriors gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge — and legends are made.



Director: Zack Snyder

CHALLENGERS – APRIL 26 – IN THEATERS

Tashi, (Zendaya) is a tennis player turned coach, who has transformed her husband from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a challenger event — close to the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour. Tensions soon run high when he finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burnt-out Patrick, his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend.



Director: Luca Guadagnino

I SAW THE TV GLOW – MAY 3 – IN THEATERS

A classmate introduces teenage Owen to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack. Starring Justice Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, Emma Portner.

Director: Jane Schoenbrun

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES – MAY 8 – IN THEATERS

Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Starring Freya Allan, Lydia Peckham and Owen Teague.

Director: Wes Ball

BACK TO BLACK – MAY 17 – IN THEATERS

Singer Amy Winehouse’s tumultuous relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil inspires her to write and record the groundbreaking album “Back to Black.” Starring Marisa Abela as Winehouse.

Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson

IF – MAY 17 – IN THEATERS

After discovering she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, a girl embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. Starring John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt.

Director: John Krasinksi

THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 – MAY 17 – IN THEATERS

After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple is forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive. Starring Madelaine Petsch, Frey Gutierrez, Gabriel Basso.

Director: Renny Harlin

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA – MAY 24 – IN THEATERS

In a followup to George Miller’s 2015 film “Mad Max Fury Road,” prequel “Furiosa,” is about titular character played by Anya Taylor-Joy, who’s character a young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, and falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home. Starring Anya-Taylor Joy, Chris Hemsworth.

Director: George Miller

THE GARFIELD MOVIE – MAY 24 – IN THEATERS

Garfield has an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, a scruffy street cat who draws him into a high-stakes heist. Starring Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult.

Director: Mark Dindal

ATLAS – MAY 24 – NETFLIX

Jennifer Lopez stars as a brilliant data analyst with a deep distrust of AI who finds it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Lana Parrilla, Sterling K. Brown.

Director: Brad Payton