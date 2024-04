50 Cent Thinks No One Should Beef with Drake: ‘Leave This Man Alone’

Drake is getting 50 Cent’s stamp of approval for beef. Following the release of “Taylor Made Freestyle,” 50 suggested the world should leave Drake alone.

“👀Ok in my professional expert opinion on this matter, leave this man alone. I’ve seen this 🎥movie before, it will not end well. 🤷🏽‍♂️you disagree ok, 🤔then where is your shit at boy😠@bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” 50 wrote on Instagram.

