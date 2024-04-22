In an unexpected fashion that seemed harder than most rappers’ recent diss tracks, Chris Brown dropped a scathing diss track aimed at Migos’ front man Quavo entitled “Weakest Link” and now the number one online antagonizer is pressuring Quavo to return fire at Breezy or he can count this battle as a loss.

50 Cent seemed to give CB his props for the Weakest Link, posting the song’s cover art, which shows Quavo chomping on a glizzy, along with a snippet of the song.

“Oh my God i just heard this, if Quavo don’t come with some heat it’s a wrap. First the Fatboys break up now this!” he wrote.

Released on Friday (April 19), “Weakest Link” finds Chris Brown taking his feud with the former Migos member to another level.

Breezy addressed Quavo allegedly sleeping with Brown’s ex, Karreuche Tran, rapping, “You fucked my ex-ho, that’s cool, I don’t give no fuck, lil n-gga/ ‘Cause I fucked yo ex when you were still with her, bitch, I’m up, lil n-gga.”

Brown also takes a stab using the death of Quavo’s late nephew and Migos member TakeOff for some vicious get back. “R.I.P. TakeOff, he the only real one, I got true respect/ Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead.”

Previously, Quavo had taken shots at Breezy on his song “Tender”, taunting him over his ex Karrueche Tran, history of violence against women and alleged drug habit. “You did the bitch wrong and now the bitch gone, she posted with a thug/ Call the bitch phone, she won’t come home, don’t beat her up/ It must be the drugs, need to cross out your plug,” rapped Quavo.

The beef between these two date all the way back to 2017, where the Brown and Quavo allegedly got into a physical altercation at the BET Awards Afterparty.