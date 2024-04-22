While Beyoncé has been known to change up her hairstyle almost as much as she changes costumes over the years, she’s letting everyone know that her real hair is every bit as amazing as her singing talents.

On Sunday, Bey took to IG to show her full wash, dry, and style routine as part of a promotion for her haircare line, Cécred. The video begins with her stylist brushing out her hair and then washing and conditioning it with a variety of products from her line and then combing through with a detangling comb before drying, flat-ironing, and styling it. Throughout the video, she narrates some aspects of her routine (she uses medium heat rather than high heat) while also dispelling the myth that women who wear wigs and extensions don’t have healthy hair- addressing some of the criticism she has received over the years.

She captioned the minute and a half long video with the following:

It has been such a special experience seeing all of your #cecredwashday rituals all over my timeline… I just had to join in with something I had in the archives 🥰

Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me. My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years…

Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing @cecred’s products. It’s the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but @cecred is here. All quality, with NO shortcuts. Congratulations to the entire CÉCRED team for contributing to developing award-winning products. 💕

Happy #cecredwashday!

Cécred is a partnership between Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles. Tina ran a successful beauty shop in Houston, making her a natural subject matter expert for the pair’s line, which caters to a variety of textures and hair types.