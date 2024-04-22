Legendary rapper Cam’ron delved into the origin of his past feuds with fellow hip-hop icons Nas and 50 Cent. Filming himself aboard a boat, Cam’ron reflected on the unexpected conflicts, expressing his admiration for both artists despite the tensions that arose between them.

“Nas is one of my favorite artists, if not my favorite artist,” Cam’ron began, revealing his deep-rooted respect for the Queensbridge legend. “When Nas dissed me, that sh*t hurt. I was like, ‘Damn, we grew up on Nas. What did Nas diss us for? Damn, this is crazy.'”

Detailing the circumstances surrounding his beef with Nas, Cam’ron explained that it occurred shortly after signing with Roc-A-Fella Records. Feeling blindsided by Nas’ diss, Cam’ron faced a dilemma of whether to retaliate or take the high road. “Our backs were against the wall because we didn’t have no platinum album yet,” he reflected. “When we dissed Nas, that was our second mixtape. But we had to do that because I’m like, ‘Damn, our backs are against the wall.'”

Transitioning to his feud with 50 Cent, Cam’ron reminisced about the more playful nature of their rivalry. “That’s why I did it because I felt our back was against the door,” he explained. “When me and 50 Cent was going at it, that was fun. Shout to my n***a 50. We good now too.”

Recalling the genesis of their conflict, Cam’ron revealed that it stemmed from a disagreement over 50 Cent’s remarks about Koch Records. “When me and 50’s battle started, it was because 50 had said, ‘Koch is a graveyard for a lot of rappers,'” Cam’ron recounted. “At the time, Jim Jones had just went to Koch and some other deals we had at Koch. And you know, Jim Jones is Dipset. So we sitting there saying, ‘Damn, he called Koch the graveyard and Jim just did a deal.'”

Despite the heated exchanges, Cam’ron emphasized that he and 50 Cent ultimately moved past their differences, recognizing that certain conflicts are inherent to the competitive nature of the music industry. “To me, all that sht was just music,” he concluded. “Even when me and 50 spoke, we was like, ‘Yo, let’s get to this money because certain sht is music and certain sh*t is not music.'”

Watch below.